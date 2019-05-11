Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Ithaca, NY
Sara Komaromi
Sara Komaromi Obituary
Sara Komaromi

- - Sara Komaromi passed away on May 8, 2019 at the Seneca View nursing facility at the age of 95. Sara was born on June 23, 1923 in Ithaca, NY. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Joseph and Aldavilla Cacciotti, her brother, Louis Cacciotti, and her husband, Walter Komaromi. She is survived by her children, Kurt (Carol) Komaromi, Lori (Merritt) Cash, and Kathy (Mark) Bilyk. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katherine and David Komaromi, Alexandra and Christine Cash, and Christopher and Matthew Bilyk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 13, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church in Ithaca at 10:00 a.m.. The family will greet friends at the Church from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 prior to the Mass.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 11, 2019
