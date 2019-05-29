|
Sarah A. Case
Lansing - Sarah A. Case, 101, of Lansing, passed away at her daughter's home in Ovid on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Milton Case, and son, John Case, Sr.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou Dodson (Ron); grandchildren, Tammie Dodson, Wendy Seewald (Dan), Michelle Allan (Lenny) and Ron Dodson, Jr. (Jen Christianson); and great-grandchildren, Casey Underdown, Evan Underdown, Christopher Seewald and Ryan Dodson.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Lansing Funeral Home, 32 Auburn Road, Lansing, NY 14882.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 29, 2019