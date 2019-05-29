Services
Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
Sarah A. Case Obituary
Sarah A. Case

Lansing - Sarah A. Case, 101, of Lansing, passed away at her daughter's home in Ovid on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Milton Case, and son, John Case, Sr.

Sarah is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou Dodson (Ron); grandchildren, Tammie Dodson, Wendy Seewald (Dan), Michelle Allan (Lenny) and Ron Dodson, Jr. (Jen Christianson); and great-grandchildren, Casey Underdown, Evan Underdown, Christopher Seewald and Ryan Dodson.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Lansing Funeral Home, 32 Auburn Road, Lansing, NY 14882.

To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 29, 2019
