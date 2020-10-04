1/
Sarah C. Miller
1917 - 2020
Sarah C. Miller

Ithaca - Sarah C. Miller, 102, of Cliff St., Ithaca, NY, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA. She was born in Ithaca on November 28, 1917 and was the widow of Elens B. Miller.

Sarah was retired after being a self-employed housecleaner her entire adult life. She was the oldest active parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Miller; her niece, Marsha (Stephen) Shululu and nephews, Alvin (Rosa) Miller and Richard (Doris) Miller. In addition to her husband, Sarah was also predeceased by her mother, Noltie Turley and her brothers, Thomas and James Turley.

Graveside services will be celebrated by Fr. Augustine Chumo on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 at 11 am at the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church Food Pantry.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
