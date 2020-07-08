Scott R. Vantine
Brownstown, IL - Scott R. Vantine, formerly of Etna, NY, went Home to be with his Lord on July 5, 2020 at the age of 42. Born March 3, 1978 in Tompkins County, NY, the son of the late Norman Frank and Donna (Stewart) Vantine. He married Trish Michele Bolyard on May 11, 2011 at Rogier Park in Vandalia, IL
He was a member and Trustee of the First Baptist Church of Brownstown, IL. He matriculated from Dryden Central School District, Dryden, NY in 1996. Scott is survived by his wife, Trish (Bolyard) Vantine; daughter, Justice Renee Lea Griffith; mother, Donna Vantine, brother, Robert G. Vantine; in-laws Rick and Marilyn (Craig) Bolyard of Brownstown, brother-in-law, Brian McConkey of Effingham; a niece and nephew, and many cousins. Scott is predeceased by his father (Norman Frank Vantine), aunt (Vicki Sue Stewart Hoyle), uncle (Bradley Rex Stewart), maternal grandparents (William E. and Luella A
[Rosenberry] Stewart, and paternal grandparents (Norman G. and Barbara J [Shaw] Vantine).
Scott was an active member of the Etna Volunteer Fire Company, after getting his firefighting certification and his EMT-D, until 1998, and then with the Varna Volunteer Fire Company in New York from 1998 until 2008. He served in Varna as EMS Chief from 2005 - 2007. He took over his father's position, when he became sick, on the New Truck Committee for Varna's Engine 1901, then served as chair of the committee for the brush/rescue truck 1941. Scott was a member of the "Dirty Dozen" (most responses to calls) in 2001, and from 2004 through 2006. He received the Chief's Award in 2002.
He was employed by Irwin Seating Company, Telescoping Division, Altamont, IL where he worked most recently as a press operator. He was previously employed by Pizza Hut, Ithaca, NY.
Calling hours will be from 12 to 1 PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 and the funeral at 1 PM at the First Baptist Church, Brownstown, IL. The burial will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the National Diabetes Fund.