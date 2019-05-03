|
Scott Steelman
Ithaca - Scott Steelman passed away of a heart attack in Ithaca, NY this past Sunday evening, April 28, 2019, at the age of 67. He spent a relaxing weekend celebrating his birthday with his wife and friends before his passing. He is survived by his wife, Carol Chaplin, daughter, Alexandra Steelman, sister, Suzanne Steelman & his mother, Shirley Steelman along with numerous nieces and nephews. A more detailed obituary to fully encapsulate his life will be published at a later date, along with details surrounding a celebration of his life which the family anticipates hosting one year from now. His family would like to thank the outpouring of friends, family and clients alike that have all reached out to show their support.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 3, 2019