Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Scott Steelman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Steelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Steelman


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott Steelman Obituary
Scott Steelman

Ithaca - Scott Steelman passed away of a heart attack in Ithaca, NY this past Sunday evening, April 28, 2019, at the age of 67. He spent a relaxing weekend celebrating his birthday with his wife and friends before his passing. He is survived by his wife, Carol Chaplin, daughter, Alexandra Steelman, sister, Suzanne Steelman & his mother, Shirley Steelman along with numerous nieces and nephews. A more detailed obituary to fully encapsulate his life will be published at a later date, along with details surrounding a celebration of his life which the family anticipates hosting one year from now. His family would like to thank the outpouring of friends, family and clients alike that have all reached out to show their support.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now