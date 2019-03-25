|
Shannon A. Lateer
Cortland - Shannon A. Lateer, 48, of Cortland, NY passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Shannon was born in Cortland, NY on September 22, 1970. He graduated from Dryden Central High School, class of 1989 and attended Alfred State College.
Shannon is survived by his children, Isaiah and Melody Lateer; his sisters, Heidi and Desiree Shaffer and brother-in-law, Christopher Smith. Shannon was predeceased by his father, Kenneth A. Lateer; step-father, Randy L. Shaffer and mother, Sue C. Shaffer.
Shannon was employed by BorgWarner for 3 years and was previously employed with Advantage Sport and Fitness for 15 years. Shannon was a loving father, hard worker, and a true family man that enjoyed adventures with his loved ones. He had a smile that lit up the room and an enthusiasm that was contagious. He loved to travel, experience new things and try new cuisine. He had a passion for superhero movies and for many of us, Shannon was our hero. He was kind hearted, passionate and strong as an ox. He will be truly missed!
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 28, 2019 at Perkins Funeral Home, in Dryden NY at 1pm. No calling hours. A gathering will follow at the VFW in Dryden, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a fund for his children: Isaiah & Melody Lateer, C/O Heidi Shaffer, 2325 Hanshaw Rd., Freeville, NY 13068. Online condolences at www.perkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 25, 2019