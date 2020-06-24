Shawn "Twiggy" Jay Terwilliger
Shawn "Twiggy" Jay Terwilliger passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 as the result of a tractor accident at the age of 45.
Shawn was born November 29, 1974 to Mary Davis Terwilliger and the late Philip C. Terwilliger and his brother, Theodore "Ted" Terwilliger.
Shawn worked hard his whole life and loved Twig's Excavating and working with his father who enjoyed showing him the tricks of the trade and telling him how to do things the "right" way. He graduated from Ithaca High School and earned a degree in autobody repair. He was always proud of his accomplishments and would speak his mind. He was known by many and loved by most. He will truly be missed and loved forever in our hearts.
In addition to his father, Shawn is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Rowland "Bow" and Pauline (Piney) Davis and his paternal grandparents, Bill and Grace Terwilliger. He loved and cherished his wife, Andrea (Fairbank) Terwilliger and their children, Elliyanna, Sofia and Rowland and his dog, Rue, who will never forget how amazing he was.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am Friday, June 26, 2020 at Charles Mulks Cemetery, Route 79, Slaterville, NY with Pastor Cindy Schulte officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences can be left at
www.perkinsfh.com
Shawn "Twiggy" Jay Terwilliger passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 as the result of a tractor accident at the age of 45.
Shawn was born November 29, 1974 to Mary Davis Terwilliger and the late Philip C. Terwilliger and his brother, Theodore "Ted" Terwilliger.
Shawn worked hard his whole life and loved Twig's Excavating and working with his father who enjoyed showing him the tricks of the trade and telling him how to do things the "right" way. He graduated from Ithaca High School and earned a degree in autobody repair. He was always proud of his accomplishments and would speak his mind. He was known by many and loved by most. He will truly be missed and loved forever in our hearts.
In addition to his father, Shawn is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Rowland "Bow" and Pauline (Piney) Davis and his paternal grandparents, Bill and Grace Terwilliger. He loved and cherished his wife, Andrea (Fairbank) Terwilliger and their children, Elliyanna, Sofia and Rowland and his dog, Rue, who will never forget how amazing he was.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am Friday, June 26, 2020 at Charles Mulks Cemetery, Route 79, Slaterville, NY with Pastor Cindy Schulte officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences can be left at
www.perkinsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.