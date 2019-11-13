|
|
Shawne Marie Salmi
Shawne Marie Salmi passed away suddenly but peacefully on Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at the Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, NY. She was born March 25th, 1970 to Sharon M Salmi (and the late John A Salmi) of Ithaca, NY. She was 49.
Shawne is survived by her son Phoenix J Salmi, of Ithaca, whom she loved and cherished, her sister Denese L (Salmi) Soule (Herb Soule), and her brother, John M Salmi. She is also survived by two nieces, Shelby and Cheyenne Soule of Ithaca.
Shawne graduated from Spencer Van Etten high school in 1988, and she served in the United States Marine Corps from August 1988 to October 1992. She also spent over 10 years living and working in San Diego, California. Shawne's family will celebrate her life privately.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019