|
|
Sheryl A. Howell
Lansing - Sheryl Anne (Niemi) Howell, 71, formerly of Lansing, NY passed away on March 17, 2020. She was a graduate of Lansing High School in 1966 and worked for over 34 years as an office manager at Cornell University in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Sherri truly lived life to its fullest through simple pleasures: visiting with friends and family, yard work and projects, cruising with her beloved husband, and being the most incredible grandmother. She loved mornings at her cottage on the lake, a good cup of coffee, and a raucous tipsy-da! Sherri touched many lives with her generosity, and she will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Patricia Niemi, she is survived by her childhood sweetheart of 53 years, David; brother Jim (Debi) Niemi; sister Susie (Terry) Tefft; daughter, Debra (Luis) Charris; son, Michael (Cyndi) Howell; two grandsons, Kevin and Cody; one granddaughter Marisa; two great grandsons, Ben and Eric; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Sherri's name to the Lansing Lions Club, PO Box 82, Lansing, NY 14882.
To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020