Services
Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheryl Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheryl A. Howell


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheryl A. Howell Obituary
Sheryl A. Howell

Lansing - Sheryl Anne (Niemi) Howell, 71, formerly of Lansing, NY passed away on March 17, 2020. She was a graduate of Lansing High School in 1966 and worked for over 34 years as an office manager at Cornell University in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Sherri truly lived life to its fullest through simple pleasures: visiting with friends and family, yard work and projects, cruising with her beloved husband, and being the most incredible grandmother. She loved mornings at her cottage on the lake, a good cup of coffee, and a raucous tipsy-da! Sherri touched many lives with her generosity, and she will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Patricia Niemi, she is survived by her childhood sweetheart of 53 years, David; brother Jim (Debi) Niemi; sister Susie (Terry) Tefft; daughter, Debra (Luis) Charris; son, Michael (Cyndi) Howell; two grandsons, Kevin and Cody; one granddaughter Marisa; two great grandsons, Ben and Eric; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Sherri's name to the Lansing Lions Club, PO Box 82, Lansing, NY 14882.

To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -