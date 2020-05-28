Shirley A. Scaglione



Shirley Annetta Scaglione, age 79, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Groton Community Health Care Center in Groton, New York. She was born on June 14, 1940 in Springfield, Massachusetts to the late Howard and Catherine Carnrike Schmoll. She was a 1958 graduate of Dryden High School. She began her work life on the assembly line at the Groton Smith Corona plant the late 1950s, but most people would remember her from the her days working the second floor snack counter there in the 1970's or the Village Video Shoppe in the 1980's. Her favorite job, however, was babysitting her cherished grandchildren. She married Frank O. Scaglione on June 10, 1978 and they eventually retired to Largo, Florida.



Shirley is survived by her son, Steven (Donna) Sutliff of Groton; her daughter, Paula Sutliff (Bill) Cady of Colo, Iowa; her stepsons: Frank (Linda) Scaglione of Groton; Mike (Becky) Scaglione of Groton; Nick (Jolene) Scaglione of Cortland; a brother Richard Schmoll of Virginia; a sister, Barbara Schmoll of Marathon; her grandchildren Kyle (Deziray Schutts) Sutliff, Kelly (Matt) Hudson, Sam (Laura Stensland) Cady, Lara (Santo Carino) Cady, Matt (Janette Geogahn) Scaglione, Beth (Jeff) Evener, Chad (Julie) Scaglione, Angela (Rich) Scaglione-Houghtling, Bryan (Ketrina) Scaglione, Joey (Aurora Gellagos) Scaglione, and Ian Scaglione; 7 great grandchildren; her best friend later in life Dave Hart, and many nieces and nephews.



Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Frank O. Scaglione and her daughter, Pamela Lynn Sutliff. Private graveside services will be held in September. There are no calling hours. Memorials are graciously directed to the Groton Ambulance Fund, Groton, NY 13073 or the Groton Community Health Care Center, 120 Sykes Street, Groton, NY 13073.









