White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
(910) 754-3333
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
1935 - 2019
Shirley Allen Obituary
Shirley Allen

Calabash - Shirley Allen, age 84 of Calabash died at home Sunday, August 25, 2019 after suffering a stroke.

Shirley was born February 2, 1935 in New York, daughter of the late Edmund Grace and Florence Stanton Grace. After retiring to North Carolina 21 years ago, she and her husband Jay enjoyed gathering shells on the beach, traveling, and being outdoors and gardening.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Jay Allen of Calabash; three children, Michael James Allen and wife Patti of Cortland, New York, Jeffrey Allen and partner Chris Abbuhl of Belchertown, Massachusetts, and Cathy Degarmo and husband Adam of Cortlandt Manor, New York; brother-in-law, Everett Bosket of Windsor, New York; four grandchildren, Brian and Megan Allen, and Margaret and Henry Degarmo; seven nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, September 1, 2019 from ten o'clock in the morning until eleven o'clock in the morning at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte. A private funeral service will follow in the Lou Ellen White Memorial Chapel of White Funeral and Cremation Service.

You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com

White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
