Ithaca - Shirley Ann Lyon-Bentley (Mema) was born in Belvidere N.Y. on Jan 3rd, 1935. She was the daughter of Polly and Ernest Lyon, the big sister of William Nathanial Lyon and grew up with a large extended family, of several generations. She attended the University of Buffalo and became a registered nurse. After a short time in Boulder Colorado, she settled in Wellsville and married Dr. Robert Bentley in 1958. They had 4 children; Annette (deceased), Mary, David (deceased), and Sarah, 4 grandchildren; Jessica, Julianne, Noel, KaiMei and 5 great grandchildren. Shirley lived in Wellsville NY, raising her kids, and many others for most of her life. There was always a place at the table, and a pot of something on the stove, all were welcome. She was a very vocal progressive/activist, avid reader and notable for her politically charged bumper stickers, her nose ring and her peace tattoo. Her countless letters always seemed to come at just the right moment, full of wisdom, love and a couple dollars. She was a force, a bright, beautiful, proud, compassionate, woman, who loved deeply and was deeply loved. Shirley was a devote member of Christ church, Belvidere, and Saint John's Episcopal churches. She moved to the McGraw house in Ithaca NY, in 2016, enjoying frequent visits from family and friends until her death on the first day of Autumn Sept 22, 2019. She will be missed, truly missed.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 near her ancestral home in Letchworth State Park, Lower Falls pavilion at noon. All are welcome.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 28, 2019