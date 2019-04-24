|
|
Shirley Ann Pendell
Freeville - Shirley Ann Pendell, 89 of Freeville passed away Saturday, April 20 at Cortland Park Rehabilitation. She was born on April 17, 1930, in Endicott the daughter of the late Ralph & Jessa Cobb Haycook. Shirley graduated from Union- Endicott High School and married Wesley Pendell on December 18, 1948. She retired from Cornell University after many years of service in the Finance & Business Office. Shirley was a longtime member of the Freeville United Methodist Church and was a Communion Steward. She was an active member of the Dryden Senior Group and enjoyed gardening and loved her cat, Samantha.
After the death of her husband, she moved to Willowbrook Manor in Dryden for 11 years and most recently resided at Walden Place in Cortland.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and daughter: Sherry Carson; brother: Duane Haycook; sister: Marlene Hill.
Survived by her son: Thomas (Dolores) Pendell of Freeville; grandchildren: Mark Pendell (Valerie Shank) of Cortland, Julie (Michael) Lewis of Burlington MA, and Robert (Melissa) Carson of Maryland; great-grandchildren: Evan Shank, Alex Lewis, Amelia Lewis, Stella Carson, Leyla Carson and Cameryn; A special friend Crystal (Keith) Rehbein and their son Michael of Cortland.
Funeral Services will be Private. Burial will be in Willow Glen Cemetery.
www.perkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 24, 2019