Shirley Beach
Newfield - Shirley Beach, 77 of Newfield, died November 14, 2020. Born at home in Van Etten in 1943 to Robert S. and Velma L. Campbell (Clark), Shirley was one of nine children. She held a very close relationship with her mother until her passing. After marrying Clarence in 1973, she focused on cultivating and caring for family and friends. Family was the center of her world. Shirley was a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She devoted herself to tending to her family, and in that means, she was an avid gardener and gatherer that canned and froze and harvest that could not be eaten fresh to use throughout the year. Throughout her life, Shirley found pleasure in country and bluegrass music, and for many years enjoyed square dancing. As a friend, Shirley maintained long relationships with those that she connected with, and enjoyed exchanging letters with them, for many decades. Shirley enjoyed the simple pleasures of country life and will be missed by all that were blessed to be in her life. She is survived by her husband, Clarence, and children, Dave, Bill, Tom, and Tim, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, siblings, Rita, George, and Mike. She was predeceased by a child Chris, 1 grandchild, and 5 siblings, Dennis, Stanley, Joyce, Carl, and Donald. Graveside services will be Monday November 16, 2020 at 2 P.M. at Canfield Memorial Cemetery, Van Etten, NY. COVID protocol of face masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Community Fire and Rescue. Allen-Manzer Funeral Home assisting the family.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
