Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Shirley Chapman
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Shirley Beach Chapman Obituary
Henrietta -

Shirley Beach Chapman, 85, formerly of Ithaca, NY passed away on May 8th, 2020 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY.

She is survived by her sister Jeannette (Richard) Knight; her children: David (Mary) Chapman of Columbus, IN; Nancy (Bill) Fisher of Interlaken, NY; Daniel (Karen) Chapman of Wintergreen, VA; Judy (Tom) Mulvaney of Henrietta, NY; Amy (Joe) Burczak of Henrietta, NY; and Deron (Liza) Chapman of Chili, NY; sixteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration to honor Shirley's Life and influence is expected at a later date.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020
