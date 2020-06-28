Shirley Beach Chapman



Ithaca - Shirley Beach Chapman, 85, long time Ithaca resident and widow of John Chapman, passed away May 08, 2020. Due to COVID-19 Shirley's family is going to privately lay her to rest on July 3 rd, next to her beloved John. They are grateful and feel blessed by all of the love and support they have received!









