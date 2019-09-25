|
|
Shirley L. Carman
Ithaca - Shirley L. Carman, 87, of Trumansburg Rd. Ithaca, NY, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Cayuga Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
Born the daughter of the late Edgar and Mabel Quinn Wood in West Dryden, NY; she was the widow of Walter F. Carman who died in 2007. Shirley worked for many years with American Agriculturist Magazine followed by the Pennysaver. Shirley is survived by two sons, David (Charlene) Carman of Spencer, NY and Douglas (Lori June) Carman of Trumansburg, NY; daughter, Debra (Ron) Smith of Bradenton, FL. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Heather (Tony) Sinn and Trista Carman; grandson, Christopher (Whitney) Hardesty; great granddaughter, Aubrie Sinn; great grandsons, Declan and Merrick Hardesty and Bentley Sinn; sister, Maybelle (Sam) Ferro and several nieces and nephews. In addition she was predeceased by her sisters, Beverly Crowell and Edith Horky; brothers, Edgar "Jim" and Richard Wood and her canine companion "Jax".
At the request of the family, private graveside services will be held in Frear Memorial Park at their convenience. Donations may be made to SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850. Perkins Funeral Home of Dryden is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 25, 2019