Shirley Metzgar Horton
Gallatin TN - Age 80, of Gallatin TN, died on April 18, 2019, at Alive Hospiceresidence in Gallatin.Shirley was born on February 22, 1939, in Cortland, NY to Andrew C. Metzgar and Iva Rogers Metzgar She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Janice Beebe and her beloved Grandson James Sommermeyer
She is survived by her loving husband Christopher Horton,
husband of 58 years, Son Christopher Horton, Pensacola, FL Daughter Sharon R Spurrier Louisville, KY. Three Grandchildren, Leah Horton, Noah Horton, and Jacob Sommermeyer. Great grandchildren, Jago Roland Sommermeyer and Rayden Hobbs Sommermeyer .
She graduated from Grade School at The Groton Central School and High School at Ithaca High School in 1957. She spent 29 years, with one of the hardest jobs in the world, as an Army Wife.
She loved popular music, reading, her many pets and working in the flower garden. She was a life Member of the Sumner County Master Gardeners, where she spent many years working as a volunteerin the Cragfont Gardens.
An informal remembrance will be held at Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center Sunday April 28th between 2 and 4 PM. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Safe Place for Animals, 905 Mallard Drive Gallatin, TN 37066 in Shirley's memory.
Online condolences to the family may be submitted at alexandergallatin.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 24, 2019