Shirley S. Stockton



Ithaca - Shirley S. Stockton, 90, of Ithaca, NY, passed away August 4 th, 2020. She was born on June 29 th, 1930 in Bath, PA. She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Mabelle Schlegel and Adam Piergallini; her son, James H. Stockton, Sr.; her brother, William Schlegel and sisters, Elizabeth Hart and Gladys Inman.



Shirley graduated from Lansing (Ludlowville) High School in 1947. She retired from the Ithaca Journal after 20 years as a computer technician. She had co-owned J&S Liquors in Lansing with her former husband, Gerald for 10 years. She was the Past Secretary of Almeda Lansing Ladies Auxiliary, Past Treasurer of Lansing Alumni Association and Honorary Member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #1253. Shirley and Jerry were longtime residents of Ludlowville, NY, where they raised their family.



Shirley is survived by her daughters, Dawn (Larry) Sprague of Ithaca and Kathleen (Robert) Camilli of Freeville. She was a loving and devoted grandmother to Traci Pole, Douglas Camilli, Jessica Havens, Jason Arthur, James Stockton, Jr., Laurie Stockton, Jared Stockton and Jason Stockton; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Shirley was always happiest when spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reminiscing with friends.



A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Tompkins County S.P.C.A.









