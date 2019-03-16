Shirley Senno



Ithaca - Shirley "Jean" Senno, 68, of Ithaca, NY, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Cayuga Medical Center. She was born in Ithaca, daughter of the late Paul and Elnora White Emerson.



Jean had worked for the Ithaca City School District as a teacher's aide at South Hill Elementary School for many years and was an active member of the Ithaca Eagles Auxiliary. She loved crocheting beanies for the newborn babies at the Cayuga Medical Center and was an avid fan of classic cars.



A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, Jean's family was always the center of her life. She is survived by her son, Norman A. "Andi" (Paula) Senno II; her daughter, Susan (Joseph) Keenan and her grandchildren, Brett, Caden and Lauren Senno. She is also survived by her siblings, Richard (Candy) White, Patricia (Gary) Bordoni, Carole Cotts, Gary Emerson and Larry (Marsha) Emerson and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Jean was also predeceased by her former husband, Norman A. Senno, Sr.



Friends may call on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm at the Bangs Funeral Home. A celebration of Jean's will follow immediately after at the Eagles Club. Private burial will be held at the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the South Hill P.T.A., 520 Hudson St., Ithaca, NY 14850.