Trumansburg - Shirley T. Boyd of Trumansburg passed away at Cayuga Ridge Nursing Facility on March 5, 2020 at the age of 85. Shirley was born in Enfield on November 6, 1934, a daughter of the late Leon and Bernice (Conover) Tucker. She graduated from Newfield Central High School in 1952 and graduated from Ithaca School of Practical Nursing in 1954. Shirley raised her four children and in 1972 took a job at Lakeside Nursing Home where she would work until 1996. Shirley's greatest joy came from her children and grandchildren. For many years, she enjoyed singing and was asked to sing for a variety of occasions including weddings, funerals, and several festivals. Shirley is survived by three children, Gina (Dale) Prince, Neil (Barb) Boyd, and Mary (Brian) Ridley; six grandchildren, Shane and Nathanial Prince, Mandy Brooks, Austin Ridley, Nic Boyd, and Forrest Ridley; four great grandchildren, Devin Brooks, Cody Steel, and Brady and Chase Prince; two sisters, Doris Willett and Carole Stickler; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Clair Boyd; son Kevin Boyd; brother, Donald Tucker; and three sisters, Charlotte Ballard, Evelyn Volbrecht and Juanita Wojtanik. Family will be present to receive friends from 4:00 to 5:00pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 5:00pm at the funeral home. A reception will be private for immediately family. Prayers of Committal will be held in Hector Union Cemetery. The family asks those who would like to make a donation in Shirley's memory to kindly donate to a . For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020