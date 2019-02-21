|
|
Sofiya Lukic Glidden
Trumansburg - Sofiya Lukic Glidden of Trumansburg passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 18th at the age of 59. Sofiya was born in Ithaca on October 13th, 1959, a daughter of the late Zdravko "Val" and Carol (Slater) Lukic. She was a devoted wife and mother; always putting her family first. She was truly a selfless individual, known for her kindness and generosity. She believed in people and would do anything in her power to help anyone she could. Sofiya married the love of her life in 1976. She and her husband, Tom Glidden, spent an incredible 42 years together and created a lifetime of memories. Sofiya considered her greatest joy to be her family. Any time she could spend with her children and grandchildren was a gift. She was also an integral part of Trumansburg Family Health Center serving as the Practice Manager for the past 36 years.
Sofiya was a woman of God. Her unwavering faith in the Lord was inspirational to those around her. It devoted to not only living by God's Word, but also by spreading His message to those around her.
Sofiya was a blessing and a light to all the lives that she has touched and the world is a little dimmer without her in it. Her loved ones will never forget her infectious laugh, her beautiful smile, or her fabulous sense of humor. Sofiya is survived by her loving husband, Tom Glidden; three children, Melissa (Mik Smith) Glidden, Jeremiah (Mayra) Glidden, Christie (Peter) Glidden-Wright; five grandchildren, Shanya Arroyo, Leah and Faith Glidden, Sofiya and Elise Wright; four siblings, Elaine Lukic, Barbara Sue Darrah, Tom (Nan) Lukic, and Marica Berlenbach; and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 23, 2018 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. Burial will be private for family in the spring. The family asks those that would like to make a donation in Sofiya's memory to kindly consider the Lung Cancer Alliance, PO Box 418372, Boston, MA, 02241.For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 21, 2019