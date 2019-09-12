Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Royal Court Restaurant
529 South Meadow St.
Ithaca, NY
Sondra Hull


1938 - 2019
Sondra Hull Obituary
Sondra Hull

Ithaca - Sondra Hull, age 81, of Ithaca, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her home.

Born January 6, 1938 in Haines Falls, NY she was the daughter of the late Seward and Ruth Bartley and wife of the late Lawrence H. "Larry" Hull who died in 2009.

Sondra was an Emergency Room Nurse for over 30 years at Tompkins County Hospital (now Cayuga Medical Center) and not knowing what retirement meant, following that, she went to work at the medical practice of Dr.'s John and Ann Costello.

Known as Mom, Grandma, Nini and Sunshine, Sondra is survived by her children, Brad (Rhonda) Hull of Ithaca, NY, Rob Hull of Ithaca, NY and Sue (Steve) Hull-Shirley of Candor, NY; granddaughter, Melissa Hull; grandsons, Matthew Hull, Brandon "Buzz" Shirley, Nick Shirley and Frank Hull; sisters in law, Dorothy Sturdevant and Marilyn Ryan of Ithaca, NY; several nieces and nephews.

Family and Friends are invited to A Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1-4 PM at the Royal Court Restaurant, 529 South Meadow St., Ithaca, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospicare, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
