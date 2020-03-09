|
|
Sondra "Sandy" Kuntz
Ithaca - Sondra "Sandy" Kuntz, 88, longtime proprietor of Hal's Deli in Ithaca, NY and widow of Harold "Hal" Kuntz, passed away Sunday, March 08, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born in Binghamton daughter of the late Isadore and Alice Lipshutz.
Sandy is survived by her son, Michael F. Kuntz; her daughter, Jackie Schaaf; her granddaughter, Allison (Andrew) Vorhis and great grandchildren, Abigail and Montana Vorhis. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lynn Slanetz; a niece and a nephew and several cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Sandy was also predeceased by her brother, Gary Lipshutz.
Sandy's husband, Hal, opened the iconic Hals' Deli in April of 1961 and Sandy continued on with the day to day operation of the deli following Hal's unexpected death on November 14, 1986 with the help of Mike and Jackie. The family closed the deli upon their retirement in May of 2017. She was a member of Temple Beth-El and was an avid fan of Cornell Basketball and the NY Yankees.
Funeral services will be held at Temple Beth-El on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1 pm. Burial will be held at the Lakeview Cemetery. The family will sit Shiva at their home at 109 Burleigh Dr., Ithaca on Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12 at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Temple Beth-El.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020