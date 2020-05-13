|
|
Sonia Marie Smith
Wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 17, 2020.
Sonia, a long time Lansing resident, lived her life devoted to her husband and family. Her life long passion was the happiness of the people closest to her. She also loved animal of all kinds, particularly her Jack Russel terrier of many years Scarlet. Her kindness and selfless example will be remembered by all who knew her and loved her.
Sonia was born in Jessup, PA to Walter and Mary Werner August 8, 1938 and a graduate of Jessup High School in 1956. After High School, she moved and worked in Washington DC where she met her husband Chris A Smith. They married on September 7, 1963 in Jessup, PA. Her and Chris started their family and eventually settled in Lansing, NY in 1970. Sonia truly enjoyed volunteering on election day as an election worker in the Town of Lansing. All of their children were graduates of Lansing High School and both Chris and Sonia have been lifelong supporters of the Lansing Athletic program and the community.
Sonia was survived by her two brothers, Walter Werner (Marie Werner) of Jessup, PA and Ronald Werner (Lucile Werner) of Ellicott City, MD; Her loving husband, Chris A Smith of Lansing, NY; Children Chris Smith (Lisa Smith) of Lansing, NY and grandchildren Alexandra Smith, Jack Smith and Daniel Smith; Son, Richard Smith of Glens Falls, NY; Daughter, Jennifer Baker (Jeff Baker) and grandchild Amanda Baker; Daughter, Danielle Smith (Vincent Lindsley) and grandchildren Natalie Jones, Noah Jones, Sonia Lindsley and Maddie Lindsley; Daughter, Jaclyn Smith of New York, NY.
The Smith family would like to thank the Doctors, nurses and staff of Memorial Sloan Kettering, The Cayuga Medical Center and Hospice Care for all the compassion and excellent care provided to Sonia the past several years.
With much regret, due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the family has delayed funeral service to be announced at a future time. To express online condolences, please visit
www.bangsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were entrusted to Bangs Funeral Home, 209 W. Green Street, Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020