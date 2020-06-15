Stanetta Stockholm
Etna - Stanetta Terese Stockholm, 59, of Etna, NY went home to be with her Lord unexpectedly on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her residence.
Born July 8, 1960 in Tucson, AZ she was the daughter of the late Morton B. and Patricia L. Dwiggins Gallick. Stanetta was very active in her community especially Reach Out for Christ Church. She was a happy and joyful person who loved life and everyone in it. She was beloved by many and strangers were only friends she hadn't met. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who loved and lived for her family.
She will be eternally loved and missed by her children, Matthew Stockholm, Leah Stockholm, Amanda Stockholm and Jessica (Justin) Naumov; her husband, Timothy Stockholm; nine grandchildren; siblings, Edward (Cheri) Gallick, Morty (Jodi) Gallick and Patty Tipton; several nieces, nephews and cousins and other extended family members.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 4 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Reach Out for Christ Church, with Pastor Tom Miller officiating. Private burial will be in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Reach Out for Christ Church, 318 Johnson Rd., Freeville, NY 13068 to purchase a van, to transport people, in her memory. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.