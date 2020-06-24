Stanley E. Palmer
1929 - 2020
Stanley E. Palmer

Ithaca - (August 01, 1929 - June 22, 2020)

Stanley E. Palmer, 90, of Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca, NY, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home. He was born in Danby, NY, son of the late Alta Mae (Sabin) and Homer Henry Palmer.

Stan was a 1946 graduate of Ithaca High and served with the United States Army. Following his discharge he began a 46 year career with NYSEG where he served as Line Foreman and retired as the Supervisor of Building Maintenance. He was a member of the NYSEG Quarter Century Club, Ithaca Management Council and the Speakers Club. Stan was an avid photographer, hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He loved hiking through the Adirondacks and gave many presentations to groups about their beauty and history.

Stan is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anna (Slovik) Palmer; his daughter, Patricia (Randolph) Stark; grandchildren, Kristi (Keith) Pierce, Jason (Abigail) Stark and Katherine (Jarrod) Barker and his great grandchildren, Mackenzie and Mabel Stark, Samuel Pierce and Justin Bowers. He is also survived by his brother, Rodney (Teresa) Palmer; his sister, Karen (George) Compton; sister-in-law, Janet Palmer and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his great granddaughter, Olivia Grace Bowers; his brothers, Homer Palmer, Jr., Wayne Palmer and wife, Sandy and Leslie Palmer and wife Bonnie.

Private graveside services will be celebrated by Fr. Augustine Chumo at the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Stan's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the charity of one's choice.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
7 entries
June 24, 2020
I will cherish every memory of him, he was a huge part of why I had such a wonderful childhood and I will miss him so much. I love you Papa, I will see you again with my Angel Olivia.
Kate Barker
Grandchild
June 24, 2020
With great respect for a life well lived.
Scott and Catalina Barker
Friend
June 23, 2020
I have so many happy memories growing up across the road from you. Skating on the pond, snowmobiling and so much more. Love you Uncle Stan!
Sharon Wykoff
Family
June 23, 2020
Condolences to Patty and family.
Stan was a great guy. I used to wait on him when he came to get his fish dinners at Wegmans. He also helped me tow my truck up from the lake one day, with a smile on his face!
Sheldon Meade
June 23, 2020
I'll miss ya Uncle Stan. We had a lot of good times in the big woods. Rest easy.
Steve Palmer
June 23, 2020
He was a great boss
Frances Coomber
June 23, 2020
Ian McCord
Acquaintance
