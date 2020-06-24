Stanley E. Palmer
Ithaca - (August 01, 1929 - June 22, 2020)
Stanley E. Palmer, 90, of Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca, NY, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home. He was born in Danby, NY, son of the late Alta Mae (Sabin) and Homer Henry Palmer.
Stan was a 1946 graduate of Ithaca High and served with the United States Army. Following his discharge he began a 46 year career with NYSEG where he served as Line Foreman and retired as the Supervisor of Building Maintenance. He was a member of the NYSEG Quarter Century Club, Ithaca Management Council and the Speakers Club. Stan was an avid photographer, hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He loved hiking through the Adirondacks and gave many presentations to groups about their beauty and history.
Stan is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anna (Slovik) Palmer; his daughter, Patricia (Randolph) Stark; grandchildren, Kristi (Keith) Pierce, Jason (Abigail) Stark and Katherine (Jarrod) Barker and his great grandchildren, Mackenzie and Mabel Stark, Samuel Pierce and Justin Bowers. He is also survived by his brother, Rodney (Teresa) Palmer; his sister, Karen (George) Compton; sister-in-law, Janet Palmer and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his great granddaughter, Olivia Grace Bowers; his brothers, Homer Palmer, Jr., Wayne Palmer and wife, Sandy and Leslie Palmer and wife Bonnie.
Private graveside services will be celebrated by Fr. Augustine Chumo at the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Stan's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the charity of one's choice.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.