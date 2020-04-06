|
|
Stephen A. Dailey
Stephen A. Dailey, age 62, died peacefully on March 17, 2020 at BJC Parkview Hospital in St. Louis Missouri. He is the son of Harold R. Dailey and Henrietta L. Hendrix.
He leaves behind his kids: Nicole Dailey, Mark Dailey and wife Nina. His fiancée Janice Post and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. His siblings Gary Hendrix and wife Debbie, Wanda Hendrix, Kathrine Butler, Raymond Dailey and wife Teresa, Denny Dailey & wife Nancy.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020