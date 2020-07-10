Stephen D. Hovencamp
Ovid - Stephen D. Hovencamp, age 70, of 2075 Wilson Road and former longtime resident of Trumansburg, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center after a brief illness, with his wife by his side. We take comfort in knowing that he's sailed on to higher waters where the fish are plentiful, and he can cast his rod to his heart's content with no more pain.
Steve, fondly known as "Hovie" to many, was born in Ithaca, a son of the late Russell and Jean McFall Hovencamp. He was a 1967 graduate of Trumansburg Central High School. He worked as maintenance mechanic and carpenter for 23 years at Cornell University, retiring in 2009. He was a member of the Carpenters Local #277 and Sons of the American Legion, Post 770, and Trumansburg.
Steve would want to be remembered as one who lived a good life, loved a good wife, and was a good father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was easygoing, honest, generous, had a great sense of humor, and was a genuine good soul. He has been described as not only funny, clever and witty but also a trace sarcastic at times (in a fun way). He was admired for his strong work ethic; his mantra was "get your work behind you." He worked hard and played hard. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and always known to enjoy a cold beer and hang with his buds. He was the cool, calm and collected one who enjoyed life to the fullest. It was his acceptance of being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease that we admired the most: he couldn't control all that life threw at him, but he never gave in to defeat. "It is what it is" he'd say, and he made the best of it for the last 10 years. His nephew Ryan nicknamed him "my boy blue" making sure he got him out fishing every chance he could right up until the end. Steve was forever grateful to him for that. "Hovie" will also always be remembered for the smile on his face, sometimes devilish, and the ability to laugh at himself and make others laugh. He lived his life to enjoy what was around him, the people and the things he loved to do. A former classmate said he made us all better people just to be able to smile and say, "Yes, Steve is my friend." He was loved by so many and will be missed by everyone who knew him, especially by his wife and family.
When he met his wife Marian 46 years ago, his life was totally complete. Together, they dreamed and built a life together filled with a love that was unwavering. They raised and enjoyed their two sons, and later welcomed a special daughter-in-law and two granddaughters whom brought him so much joy. Each has special memories with him that will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Marian (Brand) Hovencamp of Ovid; sons, Gregory and Scott (Shannon) Hovencamp, two granddaughters, Natalee and Savannah, all of Ovid; sisters, Rita Swartwood of Burdett and Marsha Georgia of Palm Desert, CA; a brother, Leslie (Cathi) Hovencamp of Interlaken. He will also be fondly remembered by a large extended family of loving mother, sisters and brother's in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of long-time friends, one in particular that stood the test of time (45+ years), Bill (Jaws) Douglas.
The family will hold a memorial ceremony privately, and a Celebration of Life for Steve will be announced at a later date. Kindly consider a donation in Steve's memory to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com