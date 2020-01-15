Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Poleskie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen F. Poleskie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen F. Poleskie Obituary
Stephen F. Poleskie

June 3, 1938 - December 21, 2019

Steve Poleskie passed away at hospicare in Ithaca, cared for by family and close friends. A grandson of Polish immigrants, as a child he taught himself to see what is original and wonderful. After a very brief career in business he taught himself the art of silkscreen printing and moved to New York City where he opened one of the art world's first art printing houses, working with Rauschenberg, Nevelson, Katz and other artists. His own work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, in New York, Washington, Rome, Stuttgart, Moscow, Tokyo, and other cities. The Museum of Modern Art, The Smithsonian and the Victoria and Albert Museum are among the public collections including his work.

What people most remarked about Steve was his creativity. He began working in oils but his work eventually evolved into a form he called sky art, using an experimental biplane to create smoke drawings in the sky. He performed sky art pieces in New York, Switzerland, Berkeley and other locations. A gifted story teller, he also used that gift to create several novels and short stories.

He loved to travel, and to share his expertise and experiences as a working artist with younger artists, and was a professor of art at Cornell for many years. He is survived by his wife, novelist Jeanne Mackin. A memorial will be announced for the spring, but if you would like to honor his memory, please make a donation to hospicare in Ithaca.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -