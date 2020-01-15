|
Stephen F. Poleskie
June 3, 1938 - December 21, 2019
Steve Poleskie passed away at hospicare in Ithaca, cared for by family and close friends. A grandson of Polish immigrants, as a child he taught himself to see what is original and wonderful. After a very brief career in business he taught himself the art of silkscreen printing and moved to New York City where he opened one of the art world's first art printing houses, working with Rauschenberg, Nevelson, Katz and other artists. His own work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, in New York, Washington, Rome, Stuttgart, Moscow, Tokyo, and other cities. The Museum of Modern Art, The Smithsonian and the Victoria and Albert Museum are among the public collections including his work.
What people most remarked about Steve was his creativity. He began working in oils but his work eventually evolved into a form he called sky art, using an experimental biplane to create smoke drawings in the sky. He performed sky art pieces in New York, Switzerland, Berkeley and other locations. A gifted story teller, he also used that gift to create several novels and short stories.
He loved to travel, and to share his expertise and experiences as a working artist with younger artists, and was a professor of art at Cornell for many years. He is survived by his wife, novelist Jeanne Mackin. A memorial will be announced for the spring, but if you would like to honor his memory, please make a donation to hospicare in Ithaca.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020