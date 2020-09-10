Stephen "Steve" Fazzary
Trumansburg - Stephen "Steve" Fazzary
Age 67, of Trumansburg, NY, passed away at home on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Steve was described as a quiet comedian, unless of course enjoying any of the many family parties and work events over the years, at which time his out-going personality would emerge. Steve's humor was ever present, and he enjoyed a party no matter if he was attending or throwing it. His greatest accomplishment was starting two businesses where he could combine his love of beer, pizza and music; Northeast Pizza in Ithaca, NY and then The Scale House Brewery in Hector, NY. Employees and customers alike, felt like they were at 'home', and always enjoyed a great time, especially on open-mic nights, when Steve would get on the drums, which was one of his favorite things to do. He was an enthusiastic entrepreneur, always thinking and planning another great idea. Known for calling and waking his children up, just to bounce some ideas off them, he was always eager to try and never afraid to fail! His entrepreneurial spirit took him to five states and many moves in-between, where he pursued his passion for the family tradition of cheesemaking and later, brewing beer. He loved the adventure the entire way.
Steve enjoyed many years spending time with Jan at the house on Cayuga Lake, talking about sailing, enjoying campfires, and spending time with friends and family. He also adored his only grandson Charlie, happy to see his charm and good looks would be carried on.
Steve was pre-deceased by his mother, Jean Fazzary. He is survived by "my beautiful lake girl" of 25 years, Jan Ruzicka of Trumansburg; his father, James Fazzary (step-mother Marie) of Orange City, FL; daughter Jessica Robinson (Obin) of Norfolk, VA; son Lucas Fazzary (Jennifer) and grandson Charlie of Jersey City, NJ, and sister Suzanne Menio (Edward) and their children, Jade and Chelsea; and many nieces and nephews. Other family include Jan's son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Allison Moore of Glenville, NY and their daughters, Aliza and Amelia Moore.
Everyone is invited to a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Rt. 14, Watkins Glen on Monday (Sep. 14) at 11:00am. A private funeral service for the family will be held at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home. You may join the service live on Zoom or streamed later, by sending a request to the family at StephenFazzaryFuneral@mail.com You may leave a Remembrance or express a condolence to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com