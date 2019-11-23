|
|
Stephen Grinnell Strait
Ithaca - Stephen Grinnell Strait aged 67 died on November 20, 2019 in Ithaca NY due to heart failure.
Stephen was a son to Richard R Strait and Thelma G Dodd and had his family roots in Enfield, NY.
He is survived by his wife Verushka (Vera) Howe-Strait and his son Austen Strait; his brothers Richard Strait of Marshall Texas and Mitchell Strait of San Antonio, Texas and sister Sabra Miracle of Biloxi, Mississippi and their respective families. He is predeceased by his parents and daughter Samantha A Strait.
Stephen loved the outdoors - hunting, camping, hiking, gardening and was an avid shooter. He loved to have social time with family and friends and outdoor time with his beloved dogs. Stephen was proud of his family background; particularly the military history. Stephen was attentive, affectionate and loyal to his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and quick wit. He will be missed by all.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019