Stephen Jon Shore
Richmondville - Stephen Jon Shore 69, of Summit Street Richmondville, NY passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, NY after a lengthy illness.
Stephen was born April 30, 1950 in Cortland, NY a son of Neal Franklin Shore and Bette Jane (Holl) Reyome. He graduated from Cortland High School and later received an associates' degree from Cortland State. For many years, he operated "Inside Out Home Inspection" throughout the Ithaca area before moving to Richmondville in 2010. He also worked for Solar City in Albany, Simmons Consulting in Cobleskill, and at the Old Stone Fort Museum as the Facilities Manager.
Survivors include his wife; Diana Cook whom he married on July 22, 2018, his twin sons; Aaron Shore (Trisha Williams and her children Berlin and Benjamin) of Ithaca and Collin Shore of Ithaca. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Dudley Shore.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 28th at 1:00 PM from the Old Stone Fort Museum on Fort Road in Schoharie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Steve to the Old Stone Fort Museum, 145 Fort Road, Schoharie, NY 12157. The Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill and the Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie are assisting the Shore family. Please visit www.guffinfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Steve's family.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 13, 2019