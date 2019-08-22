|
Stephen Sass
Cayuga Heights - Dr. Stephen Sass, 79, passed away amid the natural beauty of one of his favorite places, Taughannock Park, on August 15, 2019. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and Professor Emeritus of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) at Cornell University, Stephen's academic career combined inspired teaching and cutting-edge research into crystalline interfaces, nanoscale fabrication of new materials, and innovative methods of crystallography and electron microscopy. He was the recipient of many professional honors including Cornell's Outstanding Educator award and Stephen H. Weiss Presidential Fellowship, a Distinguished Achievement Award for MSE Alumni from Northwestern University, and a Fellowship of ASM International. He was also the author of The Substance of Civilization, introducing the history and science of materials to nonscientists. He is survived by his wife Karen and his sons Adam and Erik and their families.
A memorial will be held at 1025 Highland Rd in Ithaca on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. Contributions in his memory may be sent c/o Frank Towner, Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Rd W, Ithaca, NY 14850, where he enjoyed many happy hours of exercise and friendship.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 22, 2019