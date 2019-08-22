Services
Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sass Residence
1025 Highland Rd
Ithaca, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Sass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Sass


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Sass Obituary
Stephen Sass

Cayuga Heights - Dr. Stephen Sass, 79, passed away amid the natural beauty of one of his favorite places, Taughannock Park, on August 15, 2019. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and Professor Emeritus of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) at Cornell University, Stephen's academic career combined inspired teaching and cutting-edge research into crystalline interfaces, nanoscale fabrication of new materials, and innovative methods of crystallography and electron microscopy. He was the recipient of many professional honors including Cornell's Outstanding Educator award and Stephen H. Weiss Presidential Fellowship, a Distinguished Achievement Award for MSE Alumni from Northwestern University, and a Fellowship of ASM International. He was also the author of The Substance of Civilization, introducing the history and science of materials to nonscientists. He is survived by his wife Karen and his sons Adam and Erik and their families.

A memorial will be held at 1025 Highland Rd in Ithaca on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. Contributions in his memory may be sent c/o Frank Towner, Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Rd W, Ithaca, NY 14850, where he enjoyed many happy hours of exercise and friendship.

To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now