Burdett - Age 61, died July 30, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at Royce-Chedzoy Funeral in Watkins Glen and will be announced. He is survived by siblings, Debbie (George) VanDyke, Kathy (David) Miller, and Kenneth Kastenhuber, all of Trumansburg, and good friends and neighbors, Scott and Barb Houseknetch. He worked for Schuyler Wrecker in Burdett.









