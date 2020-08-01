Steven W. Copeland
Rochester -
Steven Wayne Copeland, Jazz Musician, age 55, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born August 11, 1964 in Stuttgart, Germany, a son of Howard F. and Vera Copeland.
Steve was born in Stuttgart, German on August 11, 1964, a son of CSM Howard F. and Vera Copeland. Their military family traveled throughout the world, and finally settled in Romulus, NY where he graduated from high school. He studied music at FLCC, he furthered his graduate work at SUNY Fredonia and the Eastman School of Music. He taught at the Nathaniel Rochester Community School No.3 for many years, Steve was a natural and loving teacher who forever had his student's best interests at heart.
Steve lived with all his heart and will be missed by many. Steve is survived but his brothers; Greg Copeland, Robert Copeland and Family, his step-sister Gabriella Schmidt, and his step-mother Ursula Copeland and his niece Daniel Juliann Copeland. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins in the St. Louis, Missouri area. He was preceded in death by: his father, CSM Howard F. Copeland, biological mother, Vera Copeland and his older sister, Donna K. Copeland.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held privately by his family and closest friends. To read the memories of Steve's life, as written by his brother, please visit https://www.covertfuneralhome.com/obituary/Steven-W-Copeland-1