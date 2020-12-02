Sue (Goodman) Feldman
Framingham, MA - Susan (Sue) Feldman, aged 73, passed away at home in Framingham, MA on December 2, 2020. Sue was born in Queens, NY, to parents Bernard and Ruth Goodman. She earned a B.A. in linguistics from Cornell University and an M.S. in Information Science from the University of Michigan.
Sue believed that work should be fun and enjoyed her long career in information retrieval technologies. A pioneer in this field, she founded two consulting firms (Datasearch and Synthexis), served as the Vice President for Search and Discovery Technologies at International Data Corporation (IDC), and helped start the Cognitive Computing Consortium. She was a founder and former president of the Association of Independent Information Professionals (AIIP). In 2012, she published The Answer Machine (Morgan & Claypool), which offers practical guidance about information access technologies. In recognition of her important professional contributions, Sue received numerous awards, including Bell & Howell's 2001 Excellence in Writing Award, IDC's 2002 James Peacock Memorial Award, and AIIP's 2019 Roger Summit Lecture Award.
Sue lived her life with gusto. An accomplished violist, she was passionate about classical music, especially playing quartets with her father. She read voraciously, cooked meals from different parts of the world, and responded to clever puns with a satisfied chuckle. Sue delighted in being outdoors in all kinds of weather. She was an avid hiker, snowshoer, cross-country skier, and gardener. Her "boat smile", which only appeared on the water, was a beaming grin of pure joy.
Sue and her husband, Bob—who proposed at the top of the Cornell Chimes Tower during college—laughed, traveled, and partnered through fifty-three years of marriage. Sue was perhaps happiest when her whole family was together. She wrote poems for school lunches, left funny notes when she was away, and applauded endless performances by her grandchildren. She planned elaborate birthday surprises, like orchestrating a group trapeze outing for her husband's 60th.
Sue is survived by her husband, Bob Feldman; two children, David Feldman and Elana Feldman; her sister, Judith Mecklenburger; her daughter-in-law, Megan Stoehr; her son-in-law, Cass Sapir; and two grandchildren, Milo Sapir and Evan Sapir. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to National Public Radio (WBUR; https://www.wbur.org/membership/605748/members
) or the MGH Cancer Center (https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/
). Online condolences can be shared at https://www.facebook.com/groups/398749997992814
