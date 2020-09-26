Susan B. McConnell
Trumansburg - Susan Beardslee McConnell of Trumansburg, a soul full of sparkle and pizazz left this mortal world on September 23, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Susan was born December 9, 1944 to Homer and Ruth (nee Stilwell) Beardslee. She grew up on her family's dairy farm and by age 12 could drive a tractor. She attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse in Perry City, NY and graduated in 1962 from Trumansburg High School. She attended Ithaca College and worked at the Cornell University Travel Office for many years. Travel was one of her favorite things to do—she had many adventures throughout the U.S. and Europe. Susan and her first husband, Ron Shaw, owned and operated The Spot/Rascals Restaurant and Bar on Route 96 near Jacksonville, NY. Her second husband, Paul McConnell, who she lovingly cared for during his bout with lung cancer passed away in 1990. Susan's third husband and longtime companion, David Kauppinen, passed away in 2017. Susan was preceded in death by her parents; her only sibling and dear sister Joyce Beardslee LaMacchia; and her nephew Paul LaMacchia Jr. Her precious little dog Kelly, also passed away in 2017. Susan is survived by a niece Kim LaMacchia Kroskie of Pittsburgh, PA; a nephew Joe LaMacchia of Florida; brother in law of 49 years Paul LaMacchia Sr. of Florida; many Beardslee and Stilwell cousins, including her close cousins Dan Schofield, Virginia Shriner, and Cora Cramer; several step children; and lifetime friends, Lynne Bonsall Ennis, Jackie Shaw, and Ruth Kelly Doane. People were drawn to her and enjoyed her company. She will be missed by many. A graveside will be held privately at Jones Cemetery in Trumansburg. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Susan's memory to kindly consider the Tompkins County SPCA, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com