1/1
Susan B. McConnell
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan B. McConnell

Trumansburg - Susan Beardslee McConnell of Trumansburg, a soul full of sparkle and pizazz left this mortal world on September 23, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Susan was born December 9, 1944 to Homer and Ruth (nee Stilwell) Beardslee. She grew up on her family's dairy farm and by age 12 could drive a tractor. She attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse in Perry City, NY and graduated in 1962 from Trumansburg High School. She attended Ithaca College and worked at the Cornell University Travel Office for many years. Travel was one of her favorite things to do—she had many adventures throughout the U.S. and Europe. Susan and her first husband, Ron Shaw, owned and operated The Spot/Rascals Restaurant and Bar on Route 96 near Jacksonville, NY. Her second husband, Paul McConnell, who she lovingly cared for during his bout with lung cancer passed away in 1990. Susan's third husband and longtime companion, David Kauppinen, passed away in 2017. Susan was preceded in death by her parents; her only sibling and dear sister Joyce Beardslee LaMacchia; and her nephew Paul LaMacchia Jr. Her precious little dog Kelly, also passed away in 2017. Susan is survived by a niece Kim LaMacchia Kroskie of Pittsburgh, PA; a nephew Joe LaMacchia of Florida; brother in law of 49 years Paul LaMacchia Sr. of Florida; many Beardslee and Stilwell cousins, including her close cousins Dan Schofield, Virginia Shriner, and Cora Cramer; several step children; and lifetime friends, Lynne Bonsall Ennis, Jackie Shaw, and Ruth Kelly Doane. People were drawn to her and enjoyed her company. She will be missed by many. A graveside will be held privately at Jones Cemetery in Trumansburg. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Susan's memory to kindly consider the Tompkins County SPCA, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
6073878151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 25, 2020
Sorry to hear of Susan's early passing. As a fellow classmate of 1962, you will always be remembered for your contagious smile and great friendship when we reconnected at T-burg reunions. You will me missed when we regather at future reunions.
Just a side note - we had one small personal connection, and that was you attended the same one-room schoolhouse in Perry City as my mother Martha who died at age 98.
Rest In Peace
Bob Dickson
Bob Dickson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved