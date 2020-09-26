Sorry to hear of Susan's early passing. As a fellow classmate of 1962, you will always be remembered for your contagious smile and great friendship when we reconnected at T-burg reunions. You will me missed when we regather at future reunions.

Just a side note - we had one small personal connection, and that was you attended the same one-room schoolhouse in Perry City as my mother Martha who died at age 98.

Rest In Peace

Bob Dickson

