Services
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:30 PM
The Hosmer Winery,
7020 Rte. 89
Ovid, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Pratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Pratt


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Pratt Obituary
Susan Pratt

Ithaca - 1/3/1949 - 9/20/2019

Susan fought a long and courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis which she succumbed to. Anyone who knew her would describe her as vibrant,gregarious, colorful, generous and caring.She devoted her life to helping others in whichever community she lived and by any means at her disposal.; most recently working as community liaison to the local NYS assembly office in Ithaca until her retirement. Her interests were many and varied from sailing to sewing, and motorcycling to gardening which was her real passion.

Susan is survived by her husband, Steve Duhaime, her brothers Steve,Bill and Rick Pratt.as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and a bunch who called her Gramma Sooz and aunt Sue. A shortening of her first name which she hated but loved at the same time.

She will rest with her parents in the Woodlawn cemetery in Canisteo NY at a later date. Susan will host her last party posthumously October 19th at 4:30 at The Hosmer Winery, 7020 Rte. 89, Ovid NY.

Donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. (pulmonaryfibrosis.org).
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.