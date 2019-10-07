|
Susan Pratt
Ithaca - 1/3/1949 - 9/20/2019
Susan fought a long and courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis which she succumbed to. Anyone who knew her would describe her as vibrant,gregarious, colorful, generous and caring.She devoted her life to helping others in whichever community she lived and by any means at her disposal.; most recently working as community liaison to the local NYS assembly office in Ithaca until her retirement. Her interests were many and varied from sailing to sewing, and motorcycling to gardening which was her real passion.
Susan is survived by her husband, Steve Duhaime, her brothers Steve,Bill and Rick Pratt.as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and a bunch who called her Gramma Sooz and aunt Sue. A shortening of her first name which she hated but loved at the same time.
She will rest with her parents in the Woodlawn cemetery in Canisteo NY at a later date. Susan will host her last party posthumously October 19th at 4:30 at The Hosmer Winery, 7020 Rte. 89, Ovid NY.
Donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. (pulmonaryfibrosis.org).
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 7, 2019