Suzanne Benninger Perez
Syracuse - Suzanne Benninger Perez, 74, of Syracuse passed away on Thursday. She was a native of Ithaca, NY and has resided in Syracuse since 1987. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16th, from 10 to 11 am at Life Church, 7125 Collamer Rd., East Syracuse, NY followed by services at 11 am and a reception. Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Penelope "Penny" Beach; her brothers, Dale and Jacob (Martha) Benninger and by her nieces and nephews. Online condolences at CarterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 15, 2019