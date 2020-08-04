1/1
Sybil S. Phillips
Sybil S. Phillips

Trumansburg - Sybil S. Phillips (Sprague) 79, formerly of Ithaca NY. Passed away in her home peacefully on July 27, 2020. Sybil was born in PA on 4/30/1941. She was predeceased by her parents David and Opal Sprague and her brother Tyler Sprague. Sybil had bachelor's degrees in Accounting and Business Administration. Her last employment was at the Ithaca Housing Authority where she worked for over 20 years. Sybil enjoyed teaching her daughters how to sew. She enjoyed working outside in her yard, especially with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles with her family. Sybil is survived by her children: Katherine (Duane) Gray and their children, Alex, Megan (Ben) Barwis and Kasey (Rory) Corbett; Douglas (Shari) Phillips and their children, Ryan, Tyler, Jonathon, Harrison and Parker; Mitzi Phillips Banner and her children, Travis (Tiffany), Chad and Trisha; one great grandchild (Travis) Christopher Banner; and her sister Dr. Ann Sprague. A celebration of life will be held for Sybil for all who would like to attend on Friday, August 14, 2020 @4:30pm. At 4437 Buck Hill Rd S., Trumansburg, NY, 14886.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
