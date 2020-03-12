Resources
Ithaca - Of Ithaca, New York, entered into eternal rest on March 8, 2020 at the Hospicare residence with her sons present. She was born in Malone NY in 1932. She was the beloved wife to the late Richard L. Switzer (married 62 years); dear mother of Stephen and Scott Switzer (Suzanne); grandmother "Oma" of Corey Kruss (Mathew), Cale Switzer (AnnMarie), Mackenzie Switzer; great grandmother of Nora and Jude Kruss; sister of Philip Winters, Sonya Stuart (Winters), the late Gloria Forrest, the late Gary Winters; loving daughter of the late Sylvanus and Elfie (Shumway) Winters. Sylvia is survived by many adoring nieces, nephews, grand-children and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM at Herson Wagner Funeral Home, 110 S. Geveva St. Ithaca NY 14850. A short memorial service will follow at 1:30 PM. On-line condolences can be left at www.hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
