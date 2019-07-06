Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Reach Out For Christ Church
7/20/2019, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Stockholm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia J. Stockholm


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia J. Stockholm Obituary
Sylvia J. Stockholm

Newark Valley - Sylvia J. Stockholm, age 88 of Newark Valley, NY passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Cayuga Medical Center after a period of declining health.

Born July 1, 1931 in Oxford, NY she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Eva Pangburn Manwarren and wife of the late Frank M. Stockholm who died in 2008. Sylvia was retired from Cornell University.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Roger Stockholm of Tucson, AZ, Frank Stockholm, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL, Timothy (Stanny) Stockholm of Newfield, NY, Pamela Spangenburg of Jacksonville, NY and Kimberly (Rob) Stento of Newark Valley, NY; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; her sisters, Bernice Frost, Barbara Russell and Josephine White; several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Reach Out For Christ Church with Pastor Tom Miller officiating. Private burial will be in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reach Out For Christ Church, 318 Johnson Road, Freeville, NY 13068.

Perkins Funeral Home of Dryden, NY is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now