Sylvia J. Stockholm
Newark Valley - Sylvia J. Stockholm, age 88 of Newark Valley, NY passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Cayuga Medical Center after a period of declining health.
Born July 1, 1931 in Oxford, NY she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Eva Pangburn Manwarren and wife of the late Frank M. Stockholm who died in 2008. Sylvia was retired from Cornell University.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Roger Stockholm of Tucson, AZ, Frank Stockholm, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL, Timothy (Stanny) Stockholm of Newfield, NY, Pamela Spangenburg of Jacksonville, NY and Kimberly (Rob) Stento of Newark Valley, NY; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; her sisters, Bernice Frost, Barbara Russell and Josephine White; several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Reach Out For Christ Church with Pastor Tom Miller officiating. Private burial will be in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reach Out For Christ Church, 318 Johnson Road, Freeville, NY 13068.
Perkins Funeral Home of Dryden, NY is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 6, 2019