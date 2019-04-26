Resources
- - In Loving memory our Beautiful sister Tammie passed away unexpectedly in her home in Raleigh, NC Tammie was loved by ALL!

Tammie is predeceased by her Mother, Beatrice Nedrow, Her father Ronald Reid Sr, and Infant sister Elizabeth. Tammie is survived by her Brother Ronald (Deb) Reid, sister Linda (Joel) George, Sister Yolanda (Wayne) Reid, Brother Martin (Shaunna) Reid, Step Father Paul Nedrow, Brother Joe Nedrow, Brother Paul (Chrissy) Nedrow, sister Marisa (Don) Reich as well as many, nieces, nephews, cousins, Aunts, and Uncles

A Celebration of Life for Tammie will be held at the end of June and will be announced by the family.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
