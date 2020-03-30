|
Terrence Flanigan Sr.
Ithaca - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Terrence P. Flanigan Sr., 59, of Ithaca, on Thursday March 26, 2020. Terrence passed away at Cayuga Medical Center after a brief illness.
Terrence was born in Auburn on December 5, 1960. He attended Auburn High School and Ithaca College. In 1999, Terrence attended the School of Forestry and Wildlife Conservation. Over the past several years, Terrence has loved living in Ithaca, in his house that overlooked Cayuga Lake. He has worked at Ithaca College for nearly 20 years, and was the owner/teacher at Bam Bam Drum Lessons. Terrence also earned his Black Belt in Karate and was a Sensei for many years.
Terrence had a larger than life personality, and loved life, nature, family and music; especially the Rolling Stones. He enjoyed attending concerts with Brendan Doyle and Ed Byrnes.
Terrence was also a proud father/grandfather. He was survived by his loving family; his sons, Terrence P. Jr., Cody, and Nicholas Flanigan and Dakota Tseng; his parents Jean and Harry Flanigan Jr.; his grandchildren, Brice and Everett; his siblings, Patricia Simmonds, Margaret Flanigan Murphy, Michael (Debi) Flanigan, Sandy Flanigan Hall, David (Kathy) Flanigan and Karol (Daniel) Soules, a dear friend Dawn Reeves; several nieces and nephews, and all of his drum students.
Terrence was predeceased by his son, Cheyenne.
Terrence will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all that knew him.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be a private service for family. Future services and a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020