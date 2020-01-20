|
Terry Rudolph Tulley
Terry Rudolph Tulley passed away unexpectedly on Friday January 17,2020. Terry is survived by his wife of 17 years Cassy Lovelace, his children, Christopher, Benjamin, Lily, Miley and Joley, his father Terry, his siblings Timothy, Billi Jo, Missy and Rosie, numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Colleen.Terry was born in Ithaca NY on May 19,1980. Terry was a dedicated employee of Shortshop Deli for many years. He loved his job and the people he worked with. He was opinionated and passionate. He was everybody's friend and a protector. He was an avid collector of all things marvel, especially comics, old coins and video games. He loved his dogs, cats and ducks. Most of all he loved his family and will be missed with all our hearts.
Services will be held on Saturday January 25,2020 at 11am at West Hill Community Church 3049 Van Dorn Corners rd Ithaca Ny 14850
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020