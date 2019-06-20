|
|
Terry Stone
Groton - Terry "Papa" G. Stone of Old Stage Rd, Groton , NY passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Hospicare after an extended illness.
Born March 28, 1946 in Salamanka, NY he was the son of the late David and Margaret Terry Stone.
Having been an area resident for many years, he had been an entrepreneur with owning and operating the Real Deal Bait shop in Groton as well as he had graduated from Meat Cutter's school and had been employed with various local stores in the area and had worked at Owasco Meats where he not only used his culinary skills but also developed a close and lasting friendship with Larry the owner. He had enjoyed hunting and fishing relishing time spent along a dock, along a creek, or on the deck in the open wide waters. He treasured the time he spent with his beloved wife Sandra who was taken so quickly from his side on May 2.
He is survived by his children, Todd (Tammy) Stone of Moravia, Scott Stone of Auburn, Tammy (Craig) Schafer of New Jersey, Lisa (Steven) Condes of Moravia, step children, Sherri (James) Lockwood, Hank (Vicki) Anderson, both of Groton, Richard (Jennifer) Anderson of Daytona, FL, Gary (Robin) Anderson of McLean, and he has 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren as well as siblings, Mark (Lorraine) Stone of Fillmore, Mary (James) Young, Electa (Paul ) Hollier both of Angelica, NY and Davina (Steven) Foti of Rhode Island, several nieces and nephews and the mother of his children, Roxie Collier of Moravia.
The Family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 , 1-2:00 p.m. at Zirbel Funeral Home 115 Williams St., Groton followed by a memorial service at 2:00P.M. with burial to follow in the Groton Rural Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Terry's name may be directed to Hospicare, 172 East King Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850
Condolences may be made to Papa Terry's guest book at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 20, 2019