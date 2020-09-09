Theodore Robert Craig
Ithaca - 03/27/1933-09/07/2020
Theodore R. Craig, 87, of Ithaca, NY went home to be with the Lord September 7, 2020. He died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and his beloved dogs Sally and Tashi.
Theodore was born to Ermil and Lodi (Canada) Craig on March 26, 1933 in Lawrence County, Silverville, Indiana.
He was raised in a family surrounded by love and God. He attended elementary school in Bedford, Indiana. In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served in the Korean war aboard the USS Wright. After coming home in 1955, he attended Indiana University. In 1956 he married the love of his life, Beverly Carrell of Bloomington, Indiana. Theodore and Beverly, along with other family members, began planting churches in Indiana, West Virginia, California, and Louisiana. They then settled for a time in Oil City, Louisiana where they continued to work in a local church.
While in Louisiana, Ted worked for Louisiana Paper Company as comptroller for 14 years. After a time of service in Louisiana, the family moved to Ithaca, New York in 1981 to pastor Church on the Rock (now Reliant Center) for 30 years. Ted was a man of integrity, with a great love of family, and generous to those in need. He enjoyed telling stories, camping, gardening, playing guitar, and singing.
Ted is survived by his wife Beverly, sister Ruthie Sanders of Seymour, Indiana, and brother Matt (Kim) Craig. He is also survived by sons Shawn (Becki) Craig, Shane Craig, Sheldon (Lisa) Craig, Bryson (Robin) Craig, and Edward (Leaf) Carmer. His grandchildren include Casi Craig, Justin, Jeremy (Christina), Javin, Jesse, Joel, Janeaya Craig, Tiffany (Joseph) Bartlett, Brittany (Ken) Garcia, Chloe, Cowen, Cooper, Everett Carmer, and great granddaughter Raelynn Craig.
Calling hours will be Friday, September 11th from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 12th at 2PM at Perkins Funeral Home 55 West Main Street Dryden, New York. Social distancing and masks required. Ted's final resting place will be Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Ted's preferred charity was Hebron Children's Home. In lieu of flowers, checks should be made payable to Crosspoint Church with "Craig Memorial" as MEMO. Online giving is also available for Hebron Children's Home through Crosspoint Church St. Louis, MO under the "GIVING" page called INDIA SPONSORSHIP. Online condolences can be left at www.perkinsfh.com
