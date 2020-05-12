|
|
Thomas A. Willey
Newfield - Thomas A. Willey, 70, a longtime resident of Newfield, died unexpectedly on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home. Born in Baltimore, MD on January 22, 1950, he was the son of the late Melvin Willey and the late John and Madeline (Wingate) Schmeyer.
Tom was an avid fisherman and frequented many area ponds. When there was a local chicken bbq, he rarely missed one. He had a special connection with animals and he especially loved his cats. More than anything, he cherished the time that he shared with his children and grandchildren and extended family.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa (Mike) Gardner-Willey of Newfield; his grandsons, Cayden and Tyler Gardner; his sister, Barbara (Jack) McPherson; his nieces, Sarah (Thor) Kain, Michelle (Matt) Seymour.
Contributions in Tom's memory may be made to SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020