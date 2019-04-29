|
|
Thomas F. Duffee
Trumansburg - Tom Duffee went to join the love of his life, Barbara today April 26, 2019-and they are forever dancing! Tom's parents were Thomas F, & Mary (Matthews) his mother was born in Louisiana. Thomas Frank Duffee was their only child. He was born on October 20, 1927. They lived in Fairfield, NJ on a small farm. Tom spoke frequently about having to milk the Jersey cows before going to school. After graduating from high school, Tom joined the National Guard and worked with his father in the family business of building houses in Fairfield NJ, Duffee's Contracting. One day his father sent him to an insurance company to get a certificate for a job. Behind the desk was a beautiful brunette-He knew right then that he would marry her {it took a little while to convince her thought!}. He married his "Bobbi" {Barbara Joan Ori} on July 12, 1950. They had quite the journey together for 68 years! They built their first home in Montville NJ. Together they took over the family business and continued to build homes. They moved to Blairstown NJ and were known for the Friday night parties thrown in "The Barn". People came from the area to enjoy an evening of dancing and socializing, something the Duffee's are known for to this day. In 1968 they decided that they were tired of urban sprawl. They looked at houses from Virginia to Maine. Then they packed up the kids and moved to the farm on the corner in Trumansburg NY. They grew crops and ran a roadside stand. Tom continued Duffee's Contracting and built many homes in this area. Tom & Barb sold properties running Duffee's Real Estate for a time as well. In their later years they operated Seneca Laser. He loved his family and had a strong work ethic, and was known for his raw sense of humor. He never lost his Jersey attitude that very few understood. In New Jersey, an insult was taken as a form of friendship, and boy; did Dad throw a lot of friendship around! Tom enjoyed taking care of the farm (mowing!), playing golf, entertaining and dancing. He was always tinkering with something. Late in life they began to frequent places that had bands and started "the Group"-so all the friends would be at the same place together. Rascals on Thursdays for wings, Wagner's on Friday for bands on the Deck, and their favorite Big Johnsons regularly on Saturday nights. People enjoyed watching them dance together. No moss grew under their feet! They had three children-the sons are Thomas F. (Julia) & Michael (Nancy). Their daughter Patricia preceded him in death in 2014. His grandchildren are Lisa Duffee, Thomas Flint Duffee, Benjamin Garrett (Kaytlin), Greg Garrett (Crystal), Marshall Garrett, Michael Duffee, Grant Duffee, Ashley Whitmore (Sej) & Kyle Holden. Calling hours will be held from 12:30 -2:00pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Ness Sibley Funeral Home. Following calling hours a brief graveside service will be held at Grove Cemetery in Trumansburg.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 29, 2019